AhlulBayt News Agency: Amendments reportedly approved in September 2026 prohibit clothing that school authorities consider incompatible with uniform requirements or the secular character of public education. Although the regulation does not explicitly mention the hijab, reports suggest that it has created significant obstacles for female students and teachers who wear Islamic headscarves.

Education or Religious Observance: A Dilemma for Muslim Students

The controversy has drawn attention to Azerbaijan's social and religious context, where the majority of the population is Muslim and Twelver Shiism has a longstanding presence. For many families, the hijab is not simply a matter of appearance but an expression of religious conviction, family upbringing and cultural identity.

Critics argue that requiring students to choose between removing their religious head coverings and attending school raises serious concerns about the right to education and freedom of conscience. They maintain that access to public education should not depend on abandoning sincerely held religious practices.

Secularism or Exclusion of Islamic Identity?

At the heart of the debate is the interpretation and implementation of secularism. Critics of President Ilham Aliyev's government argue that a principle intended to ensure state neutrality towards religion risks being applied selectively, potentially restricting the public expression of Islamic identity.

They question whether maintaining uniformity in school dress justifies restrictions that may disproportionately affect religious students. They also call for clear, consistently applied rules that protect educational access while respecting freedom of religion and conscience.

Allegations of Unequal Treatment of Religious Communities

The controversy has also raised questions about whether different religious communities face comparable restrictions. Civil society activists and other critics have alleged that Jewish students can wear religious symbols, such as the *kippah*, in educational settings while Muslim girls face restrictions on wearing headscarves.

The available allegations do not, by themselves, establish how consistently school dress rules are applied across different institutions or religious communities. Nevertheless, critics say that greater transparency is needed regarding the treatment of religious symbols in schools to establish whether the regulations are enforced equally.

The central question, they argue, is whether Azerbaijan's secular education policies apply the same standards to all religious communities or place a disproportionate burden on the Muslim majority.

Restrictions on Religious Symbols: From Schools to Public Spaces

The debate over religious expression in Azerbaijan extends beyond school dress codes. Amendments to the country's Law on Freedom of Religious Belief, adopted in December 2015, prohibited the public display of religious slogans and certain religious attributes outside places of worship, while allowing religious flags only in enclosed areas of places of worship and religious institutions.

President of Azerbaijan

Critics argue that these restrictions have affected the public expression of Shia religious traditions, including the display of flags associated with mourning ceremonies commemorating Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) during Muharram. They contend that religious observances and symbols should be treated in a manner that respects the rights of believers while complying with applicable laws.

Debate Over Religious Symbols and Israeli Flags

The controversy has also prompted comparisons between restrictions on Islamic religious symbols and the public visibility of Israeli flags at political and public events in Baku.

Critics view this contrast as a question of consistency in the government's approach to religious expression and political symbolism. However, religious emblems and the national flag of a foreign state fall into different legal categories, and a direct comparison requires evidence about the specific circumstances and rules governing each case.

The broader issue raised by critics is whether the authorities apply their policies transparently and consistently, and whether religious communities have adequate opportunities to express their beliefs peacefully.

Ambiguous Rules Raise Concerns About Discretionary Enforcement

The wording of the school uniform regulations has raised further questions about how decisions will be made at individual schools. Under the amendments reported in September 2026, school pedagogical councils are responsible for resolving issues related to students' compliance with uniform requirements.

Critics warn that broad language concerning secular education and uniformity could lead to inconsistent decisions between schools. They are calling for clear guidance to prevent arbitrary enforcement and to ensure that students are not unfairly denied access to education because of their religious dress.

Calls for Equal Treatment and Protection of Religious Freedom

The hijab controversy has developed into a wider debate about the relationship between state secularism, religious identity and citizens' fundamental rights in Azerbaijan.

Critics of the Aliyev government describe the reported restrictions as part of a broader pattern of pressure on religious expression, with some characterising the alleged unequal treatment as a form of “religious apartheid.” This remains a political characterisation used by critics rather than an established legal finding.

Their demands include transparent and equal enforcement of school uniform rules, the removal of barriers preventing hijab-wearing girls from attending classes, and greater protection for the peaceful expression of religious beliefs.

At the centre of the debate is a fundamental question: how can Azerbaijan uphold the secular character of public education while ensuring that students' access to learning and freedom of conscience are respected? The answer will depend not only on the wording of the regulations but also on how they are implemented in practice.