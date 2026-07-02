Multilingual website launched to assist mourners at martyred Leader’s farewell ceremonies

A dedicated website offering guidance in five languages has been launched to help pilgrims and attendees prepare for the ceremonies honoring martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The platform, which is available in Persian, Arabic, Urdu, Azerbaijani and English, provides necessary information for participation in the farewell events for the late Leader.

Visitors can access required details for participating in the events via the link https://rahnama.badragheagha.ir/.

Representatives from around 100 countries, including political figures, heads of state, parliamentary leaders, foreign ministers or special government envoys, along with numerous public figures and popular groups, are expected to attend the farewell and funeral processions.

On Friday morning from 8 a.m. until around noon, a ceremony will be held with the participation of many figures and popular groups. In the afternoon from around 2 p.m., high-ranking officials from various countries and political personalities will join the events.

The main farewell ceremony for Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei is scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 4 and 5, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran.

The funeral procession will take place in the capital on Monday, July 6. A procession will follow in the holy city of Qom on Tuesday, July 7, and a final procession will be held in the holy city of Mashhad on Thursday, July 9.

Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei will be laid to rest at the sacred shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred on February 28, in a terrorist attack carried out by the US and Israeli regime.