Great Prophet cultural week begins at University of Mosul in Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: The activities of the Great Prophet (PBUH) Cultural Week began at the University of Mosul in Iraq.

The Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine is organizing the cultural event on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday, according to Al-Kafeel.

The Faculty of Humanities of the University of Mosul cooperates in holding the programs.

Sheikh Adel al-Wakeel, deputy head of the Religious Affairs Department of the Astan, said holding these events is in line with the efforts of the Astan to revive religious occasions through appropriate scientific and cultural programs.

This year's event includes the presentation of scientific research that deals with various aspects of the personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he stated.

He added that the Astan decided to celebrate the Prophet's birthday through scientific research and the study of the life of the beloved Prophet of Islam, especially given the need to draw inspiration from the moral values ​​that the Prophet (PBUH) embodied, such as mercy, humanity, truthfulness, justice, etc.

Al-Wakeel explained that societies are in dire need of returning to the life of the Prophet (PBUH) and following his moral approach, because his personality is a human model based on mercy and noble values.

The official noted that the Week of the Great Prophet (PBUH) is underway among a number of Iraqi universities through the holding of scientific events and the presentation of research and contributions that help introduce the life of the Prophet (PBUH).

Mudar Haider Mahmoud, dean of the Faculty of Quranic Sciences and Islamic Studies at the University of Mosul, also said in this regard that the week’s programs are different from the traditional celebrations this year.

He said it is the result of the existing cooperation between the Faculty of Humanities and the Astan of Hazrat Abbas (AS).

He explained that the event evolved from a traditional celebration limited to words, poems, and hymns to a scholarly conference that addresses the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with the participation of scholars from inside and outside the University of Mosul and the presentation of various scholarly articles.

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