Israel reportedly offers Saudi Arabia military support against Yemen in bid for normalization

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel is reportedly seeking to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia by offering military support to assist the kingdom facing Yemen’s retaliatory operations.

Israel's Maariv newspaper reported on Friday that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is taking a step by attempting to move closer to Saudi Arabia in exchange for providing military assistance to the kingdom.

Netanyahu will tell the Saudis that Washington has doubts about supporting them, but the Tel Aviv regime has no such reservations, according to the report. In return, Riyadh will have to pay the price Israel demands.

On Monday, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has rejected an Israeli push to join the bombing campaign against Yemen.

Citing an unnamed diplomatic source, the report said bin Salman is not interested in Israeli military assistance, fearing that cooperation with the occupying regime could provoke negative reactions among the Saudi public.

Israel hoped military cooperation with Saudi Arabia would pave the way for a future normalization deal, the report quoted another informed source as saying.

Saudi Arabia has no formal diplomatic relations with Israel and has conditioned normalization on the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Since July, Saudi Arabia has faced a Yemeni naval blockade declared in response to Riyadh’s 12-year siege of the impoverished country.

The kingdom has also witnessed attacks on its airports and oil facilities launched by Yemeni armed forces in retaliation for Saudi Arabia’s deadly airstrikes.

Saudi Arabia waged a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015, but it failed to reinstall a Riyadh-friendly regime there. In 2022, the kingdom agreed to a ceasefire with the Ansarullah resistance movement, but maintained its inhumane land, sea, and air blockade of the country.

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