Yemeni forces report 101 Saudi regime airstrikes and missile attacks in 24 hours

ABNA24 - The official spokesman for Yemen's Sanaa Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, reported that the Saudi enemy aircraft launched 101 airstrikes and missile attacks during the past 24 hours.

In a statement, Brigadier General Sarie explained that the Saudi enemy airstrikes targeted civilian sites in the capital, Sana’a, and the governorates of Al-Dhalea, Taiz, Al-Hodeida, Dhamar, Marib, Saada, Jawf, Amran, and Lahj using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from the Khamis Mushait and Ta’if bases, and missile attacks from Najran, resulting in civilian martyrs and wounded, including women and children.

He pointed out that the total number of Saudi aggression airstrikes since the beginning of its escalation against our country is 2,489 airstrikes and missile attacks.



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