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Yemeni forces report 101 Saudi regime airstrikes and missile attacks in 24 hours

17 October 2026 - 07:59
News ID: 1878885
Source: Yemen Press
Yemeni forces report 101 Saudi regime airstrikes and missile attacks in 24 hours

Sanaa Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed that Saudi Arabia carried out 101 airstrikes and missile attacks across Yemen over the past 24 hours, targeting areas in Sana’a and nine governorates. He said the attacks caused civilian casualties, including women and children, and put the total number of Saudi air and missile attacks since the escalation began at 2,489.

ABNA24 - The official spokesman for Yemen's Sanaa Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, reported that the Saudi enemy aircraft launched 101 airstrikes and missile attacks during the past 24 hours.

In a statement, Brigadier General Sarie explained that the Saudi enemy airstrikes targeted civilian sites in the capital, Sana’a, and the governorates of Al-Dhalea, Taiz, Al-Hodeida, Dhamar, Marib, Saada, Jawf, Amran, and Lahj using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from the Khamis Mushait and Ta’if bases, and missile attacks from Najran, resulting in civilian martyrs and wounded, including women and children.

He pointed out that the total number of Saudi aggression airstrikes since the beginning of its escalation against our country is 2,489 airstrikes and missile attacks.

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