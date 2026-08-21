Pentagon's New Figures on U.S. Military Casualties in the Iran War

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Pentagon updated its database, adding more than 50 additional wounded soldiers to the previous figures. This comes as negotiations between Tehran and Washington to end the conflict remain stalled.

Combining the total casualties in the Defense Casualty Analysis System for overseas operations with the total casualties in Operation Epic Fury, the number of soldiers killed is 18 and the number of soldiers wounded is 757 since the start of the war against Iran by the United States on February 28.

The U.S. Department of Defense last month created a category in the military casualty analysis system for "overseas operations" that includes casualties and injuries from military operations "since July 7."

The department has not yet provided further details and has not specified in which conflict the casualties occurred.

July 7 coincides with the day the Trump administration notified Congress of the start of a new conflict with Iran under the War Powers Act.

CNN contacted the Pentagon for further explanation of this category. The updated figures, released on Wednesday, came weeks after the Pentagon faced scrutiny from media and lawmakers following a reduction in casualty figures in the department's database due to continued Iranian attacks. Four killed and dozens wounded from last month's total were removed and then restored.

The U.S. Department of Defense at the time stated in a social media post that these reductions were due to "temporary data glitches."

News sources had previously told CNN that the Pentagon has been slow to release casualty figures during the conflict with Iran, with officials citing security concerns as the reason.

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