In Event of New War, We Use More Destructive Weapons; IRGC Spokesperson Warned

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Brigadier General Hussein Mohibi, regarding the country's armament capability and the enhancement of Iranian missile warheads after the second and third imposed wars, stated, "We are progressing day by day in all areas of combat weapons, and we are producing our weapons with greater precision, destructiveness, and advanced technology."

Brigadier General Mohibi continued, "If a war breaks out again, our weapons will certainly be different from the past; this difference could be manifested in the generation of warheads, impact precision, missile range, or any other area."

The IRGC spokesperson, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never stopped producing and developing weapons, said, "We are progressing every day, and any possibility in this field is conceivable."

He also said about the capability of Yemen's Ansarullah against Saudi aggressors, "It has been more than two years now that the occupying regime of Jerusalem has been at war in Gaza and still has not been able to inflict serious damage on Hamas; so how can Saudi Arabia, whose military capability is less than that of the Zionist regime, be able to handle Ansarullah and the Yemeni fighters? This is not possible."

Brigadier General Mohibi, emphasizing that every nation strives to defend its existence and assets and considers itself capable, added, "In this arena, Saudi Arabia will certainly not be able to contain Yemen and Ansarullah and remain safe from their attacks; just as we have seen in recent days, the more Saudi Arabia attacks, the more it receives several times the blow."

The IRGC spokesperson concluded by saying, "This capability that Yemen's Ansarullah has acquired over the years is increasing day by day, and Yemen's resistance continues to advance with strength."

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