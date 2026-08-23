Iran asks Red Cross to send air ambulance for injured pilots held in Qatar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of Iran’s Missing-in-Action Search Committee Brigadier General Mohammad Bagherzadeh has called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to send an air ambulance to Qatar to facilitate the urgent return of the Iranian pilots held there, whom he said are severely injured and in bad health conditions.

General Bagherzadeh on Saturday welcomed Qatar’s decision to receive an Iranian expert team and called for the necessary cooperation to be provided, according to the committee’s information portal.

He said the location where the Iranian prisoners are being held on water is unsuitable, urging the Qatari government to transfer them to land and an adequately equipped hospital as soon as possible to protect their health.

Bagherzadeh also referred to Kuwait’s preliminary agreement to allow Iran’s ambassador to meet four Iranian prisoners held in the country, saying the move had created “a glimmer of hope” for their swift release.

He called on Kuwait to respect the rights of the prisoners of war in accordance with the four Geneva Conventions and facilitate initial communication between the detainees and their families.

The Iranian official further urged the International Committee of the Red Cross to work for the swift release of the Iranian prisoners and enable them to establish video communication with their families, similar to an initiative the committee has undertaken for families of Guantanamo detainees.

Bagherzadeh called on the Red Cross office for Arab countries to take the lead in pursuing the matter and make the necessary efforts.

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