Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani congratulates new head of Supreme National Security Council

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Noori Hamedani, one of Iran’s most senior Shia clerics and a source of Jurisprudence, has congratulated Major General Mohsen Rezaei on his appointment as the new Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

A message issued by Ayatollah Hamedani and posted on his official website on Saturday extended congratulations to General Rezaei on his appointment, wishing him success as the top security official of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Citing Rezaei's services to the nation, the Grand Ayatollah noted that his background and experience in military and defense matters can be effective at a time when the enemies of Iran and the Islamic Revolution have come out with all their might to launch aggression and show enmity.

The message continued with a call for maintaining national unity and cohesion in Iran to deal with aggressive enemies and their plots and conspiracies.

Following the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, standing firm against the enemy, responding decisively to any aggression, and maintaining unity are among the most essential matters in the current circumstances, the message said.

Rezaei, a veteran former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), succeeded Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, who stepped down from the role to accept a new position as political advisor to the Leader, earlier this month.

The Supreme National Security Council is Iran's highest decision-making body on matters of defense, intelligence, and foreign policy.

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