Quds Force chief: Israeli occupiers afflicted with ‘social cancer’

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani, says that the Israeli annexation of the West Bank is “out of the question” and its internal collapse is certain.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Brigadier General Qa’ani said that the occupiers of Palestine in the occupied territories have been afflicted with a “social cancer” and their collapse from within is their inevitable fate.

He added that the savage and unleashed terrorists in the West Bank cannot marginalize the global cause of Palestine.

Annexation is out of the question, and its collapse is certain, the Quds Force chief emphasized.