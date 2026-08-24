IRGC spokesperson: US economic pressure shows its military failure

AhlulBayt News Agency: A spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says that the US talk of intensifying economic pressure is an implicit acknowledgement of a major failure in the military arena.

“If you had succeeded on the military front, there would have been no need for all this economic uproar,” Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi told media representatives in the northern province of Alborz.

Mohebi said hostile forces had been forced to move their vessels back by a considerable distance, adding that attempts to open the Strait of Hormuz or break Iran’s defensive capabilities had failed.

He urged Iranian media to identify the nature of the war and its participants and to explain them to the public, saying they should not allow an adversary that had been defeated on the battlefield to appear victorious in people’s minds.

......................

End/ 257