Five Palestinians, including two children, martyred in Gaza

ABNA24 - Five Palestinian civilians, including two children, were martyred in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, four in fresh Israeli attacks and another who succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained earlier.

A child identified as Tamer Shadi was martyred and two other people were injured by Israeli gunfire in the Tal al-Dahab area, northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

A young man was also pronounced dead after succumbing to bullet injuries sustained two days ago in Beit Lahia.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces opened fire on a tent camp for displaced families in northern Gaza’s al-Atatira area, injuring several civilians, including one critically.

In Gaza City, a drone strike killed a citizen and injured several others in the ash-Shalihat area.

Another drone strike wounded some citizens, one of them critically, near an ambulance site in Gaza City’s al-Rimal neighborhood.

In southern Gaza, a young woman called Wijdan Sharab was shot and killed by Israeli forces on as-Sikka Street, east of Khan Yunis.

Israeli forces also opened fire towards Nasser Hospital in the west of Khan Yunis, injuring a citizen.

Earlier in the morning, six-year-old Misk al-Dallu was killed after Israeli forces opened fire towards tents sheltering displaced families in al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

Two fishermen were injured after an Israeli quadcopter dropped a bomb on them while they were working off the coast of ash-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

Another citizen was critically injured by Israeli gunfire in the east of al-Masdar village in central Gaza.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in other areas of Gaza today.

Yesterday, six people were martyred and several others were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza.



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