Iran's deputy defense minister says advanced weapons production continues uninterrupted

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s deputy defense minister says the country’s production of advanced weapons continues without interruption despite the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

Brigadier General Shahrokh Shahram said on Friday that the enemy miscalculated Iran’s defense and military capabilities during the war and wrongly assumed that targeting a few sites linked to the Defense Ministry would cripple the country’s military production.

"The production of advanced weaponry in Iran is continuing uninterrupted,” he added.

He emphasized that Iran enjoys broad national participation in its defense industry, making it impossible for the enemy to halt military production through attacks on a limited number of facilities.

The senior Iranian defense official reiterated that the enemy received “more devastating, advanced, and larger volumes of weapons" as the war progressed, eventually realizing that its attacks on Iran’s defense industry had failed to achieve their objectives.

"We had made the necessary preparations for this war and had relocated our defense and military assets from vulnerable locations and bottlenecks, to the extent that the enemy could not even identify a single one of our missile cities," Shahram said.

He noted that the US-Israeli imposed war has generated "special momentum" in Iran's defense industries.

"If previously production was carried out in a routine and uniform manner, it is now increasing at an astonishing and upward pace,” he pointed out.

The US and Israel launched another round of aggression against Iran on February 28, some eight months after carrying out unprovoked attacks on the country.

Iran swiftly retaliated by launching barrages of missiles and drones at the Israeli-occupied territories, as well as US bases and interests across the region.

A ceasefire took effect on April 7, and on June 18, the presidents of Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war and begin a 60-day diplomatic process to resolve the differences.

However, renewed US strikes a few weeks after signing the MoU and once again triggered Iranian retaliation.

Shahram’s remarks came after the spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, warned on Thursday that the elite force will use significantly more destructive and advanced weapons than those employed in previous wars if a new war breaks out.

Pointing to the US mounting economic pressure campaign against Iran, Shahram said Washington is now posing “economic threats” against Tehran despite its failed sanctions for 47 years.

“The Islamic Iran demonstrated its power to the world in this imposed war, while regional countries also realized that spending billions of dollars on weapons and turning themselves into milking cows had yielded no results,” he added.

According to the official, confronting the Islamic Republic is “doomed to fail” while Iran’s adversaries must accept the country’s power and authority in the Strait of Hormuz.

He said national defensive power is the backbone of the country's security, growth, and development, adding, “Iran's defense industry has now achieved indigenous design for advanced weapons that the enemy is unable to target.”

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned the United States that intensifying “failed” policies against Iran will only lead to further setbacks, as Washington resorts to economic pressure after conceding defeat in its military aggression against the country.

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