Araghchi: Captives kept Iran's flag of pride flying through faith, dignity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has commemorated the country’s former captives of 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War, saying they upheld Iran’s dignity and pride during the difficult years of captivity.

In a message marking the anniversary of the return of the first group of Iranian war captives to the country, Araghchi said they had not merely endured confinement and deprivation, but had also kept Iran’s flag of pride flying through patience, faith and dignity.

The full text of Araghchi’s message is as follows:

“August 17, the anniversary of the return of the first group of our proud freed POWs to the Islamic homeland, recalls a memory whose grandeur will never diminish with the passage of time; a day when, after years of suffering, patience and perseverance, the courageous sons of this land returned to the embrace of their homeland and, with steadfast steps, became the narrators of another chapter in the great epic of the Iranian nation.

“During the difficult years of captivity, our dear freed POWs did not merely stand firm against confinement and deprivation; through patience, faith and self-respect, they kept the flag of Iran’s pride flying in the most distant and difficult arenas.

“Our proud former POWs demonstrated that freedom, before being liberation from physical bonds, is a truth rooted in the soul of a free human being, and that no wall or chain can ever imprison it.

“Today, the Iranian nation looks with pride and respect upon you, the living reminders of those great days and the embodiment of this nation’s patience, resistance and magnificent steadfastness.

“Your legacy is not merely the memory of the years of captivity. Your legacy is a culture of steadfastness, loyalty, hope and dignity — a culture in which the present and future generations of Iran will take pride and from which they will learn.

“On the anniversary of the return of our honored freed POWs to the homeland, while paying tribute to the lofty spirit of freedom and commemorating the cherished martyrs of the Sacred Defense, I honor the patience and steadfastness of our country’s former POWs, particularly my former POW colleagues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as their respected families.

“I pray to Almighty God to grant you, who are invaluable assets of this land and living testimonies to the dignity and pride of Islamic Iran, continued health and ever-greater success.”

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