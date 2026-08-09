Araghchi: Oman talks on Hormuz transit do not signify full reopening of strait

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi clarified today that ongoing negotiations in Oman regarding transit through the Strait of Hormuz do not signify a full reopening of the strategic waterway.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference, Araghchi stated that the talks are focused specifically on establishing temporary transit paths. He noted that due to technical complexities, the designation of these provisional routes—based on maps provided by the Iranian armed forces—is approaching its final stages and is expected to yield results soon.

However, Araghchi emphasized that these measures should not be interpreted as a general reopening of the strait. He explained that a complete reopening remains contingent upon other conditions, particularly addressing and remedying violations of the agreement by the United States.

Pointing to Clause 5 of the agreement, which explicitly states that Iran will make the necessary arrangements to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the Foreign Minister accused American forces of trying to force open alternative routes despite repeated warnings.

Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s stance, asserting that Iran will neither tolerate breaches of the accord nor permit any entity to challenge its control and authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

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