Araghchi: Maritime blockade and attacks on Iranian shipping are sources of regional insecurity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and India discussed bilateral relations and regional developments in a telephone conversation on Friday.

Outlining the latest regional developments and articulating the Islamic Republic of Iran's positions, Araghchi identified US treaty violations and continued military aggression against Iran—including the naval blockade and attacks on Iranian commercial shipping—as the primary causes of insecurity in the region and the Strait of Hormuz, and emphasized the international community's responsibility to hold the aggressor parties accountable.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefed him on Iran’s perspective regarding the current developments and the discussions underway.

Jaishankar reiterated that New Delhi continues to support dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

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