Araghchi: Ukraine's attack on Iranian vessel cannot go unanswered

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Ukraine’s attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea “cannot go unanswered,” describing the strike as a blatant violation of the UN Charter orchestrated at Israel’s behest to drag Europe into the war.

“[Ukrainian President] Zelenskyy has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor. A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel’s behest to drag Europe into its war,” Araghchi posted on X following phone calls with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“What the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED,” he emphasized.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Ukrainian forces struck the Iranian-flagged vessel in the Caspian Sea early Saturday, killing one sailor and wounding another. The ship was sailing from Russia’s Astrakhan Port to Iran’s Anzali Port when its bridge was destroyed in the attack.

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