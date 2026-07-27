Iran's High Council for Human Rights condemns US attacks on maritime search-and-rescue vessels

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s High Council for Human Rights has condemned deliberate US attacks on two Iranian maritime search-and-rescue vessels, saying the strikes constituted a grave violation of international humanitarian law and the rules governing humanitarian relief operations.

In a statement on Sunday, the top human rights body said the two vessels were targeted by US forces in the early hours of Thursday while conducting humanitarian search-and-rescue missions in Iran’s territorial waters.

According to the statement, the vessels were exclusively assigned to locating and rescuing people in distress at sea and had no connection to military operations.

The council said intentionally targeting such vessels amounted to a serious breach of fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, as well as the legal protections afforded to humanitarian rescue operations.

It cited Article 27 of the 1949 Second Geneva Convention, which provides protection for small boats and vessels used by governments or officially recognized coastal rescue institutions, arguing that such craft must be respected and protected.

The statement said safeguarding humanitarian and rescue operations was a fundamental obligation under international humanitarian law and warned that attacks on search-and-rescue capabilities could endanger the lives of civilians and emergency personnel.

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