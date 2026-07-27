IRGC marks Operation Mersad anniversary, says national unity key to thwarting enemy conspiracies

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday commemorated the anniversary of Operation Mersad during the Iraq-imposed war of the 1980s, highlighting the Iranian nation’s unity and vigilance as key to thwarting enemy conspiracies against the Islamic Republic.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the July 1988 operation, the IRGC said national unity and awareness would ensure the failure of plots by “traitors” seeking to surrender Iran to global arrogance once again.

The IRGC described Operation Mersad as one of the most glorious displays of the nation’s strength and insight in confronting the “hypocrite current” and the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group.

The operation was launched after the MKO, with support from Saddam Hussein’s regime, crossed into Iran in a bid to overthrow the government.

The statement noted that the MKO has historically acted as the “enemy's fifth column” and played a role in recent “blind seditions,” including a failed coup attempt in January this year.

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