IRGC says US fatalities following MoU violations have exceeded 200

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, the spokesperson for the IRGC, says that the number of US fatalities following the violation of the Islamabad memorandum has exceeded 200.

Mohebi added that the figures released by the Americans regarding human casualties are an outright lie; the number of American fatalities in Operation Nasr-2 exceeds 200, and the number of wounded is far higher.

He continued that in the attacks on American targets, the IRGC struck eight troop deployment centers; in just one instance, twenty hangars were destroyed.

Mohebbi added that the American people should not let their lying commanders treat them like fools.

He pointed out that the US government should invite journalists to see the impacted sites and assess the number of casualties.

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