From Tenant to Leader: A Life of Humility and Service

The AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: When the subject of a role model for living arises, few people imagine that the highest-ranking official of a country could lead a life simpler than that of ordinary citizens. Yet the conduct of Ayatollah Khamenei, the martyred Leader of the Revolution, was precisely that. Numerous accounts from his close associates and children paint a picture of a home where all household goods amounted to no more than a single pickup truck's load, and where "being poor" was regarded not as a disgrace, but as a source of pride.

"I take pride in being poor" – a conviction forged in childhood

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the martyred Leader, recounts in an interview that as a child he disliked the word "poor" (faqir) and associated it with the image of beggars on street corners. But one day, during a family conversation, his father declared: "I take pride in being poor!" This statement struck the child's mind with such force that it instantly transformed his perception of poverty—and that outlook has remained with him to this day. The remark reveals a deep detachment from worldly matters that was already present at the very outset of his life. (1)

A house the size of a pickup truck – as recounted by the Chief of Staff

Hojjat al-Islam Mohammadi Golpayegani, the Chief of Staff of the martyred Leader, has related a remarkable account of the extent of his material possessions: "All the personal belongings of the martyred Leader of the Revolution would not fill more than a single pickup truck." This statement offers a precise picture of the asceticism and contentment that prevailed in that small, rented house. He also stated that "my daughter's dowry is the same fourteen coins that I recommend for others," indicating that this simplicity extended to every facet of life, including the marriages of his children. (2)

The refrigerator that was not there – a tale of extraordinary asceticism

Perhaps the most striking account of the martyred Leader's simple life is the story of his household refrigerator, as narrated by Dr. Alireza Marandi, the head of his medical team. Mr. Rafighdoost, then Minister of the Revolutionary Guards, once sent him some sacrificial meat, but the gift was returned the first time. When Rafighdoost insisted that the meat was from his personal, Khums-paid funds, only a small portion was accepted. When asked why, the answer came: "The Leader does not have a refrigerator; where would he keep this much meat?"

Dr. Marandi observes: "Such a lifestyle is unimaginable for the highest-ranking official of a country. If I had not seen it with my own eyes and someone had told me this, I would not have believed it. Of course, in later years, they did have a refrigerator in their home. But for many years, they did not have one."

It is also narrated that during his presidency, someone called and said, "I have no cheese in my refrigerator at home; if the President's refrigerator has cheese, please do something so we can have cheese too." The Leader checked the refrigerator, found no cheese, and because they had guests, had to turn to friends for help. (3)

The Holy Quran praises such a spirit, saying:

"And those who, when they spend, are neither extravagant nor stingy, but [take a position] between that, moderate." (4)

(Surah Al-Furqan, Verse 67)

A three-burner stove and a forty-year-old bed – simplicity as narrated by his son

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in a detailed interview, has provided more concrete examples of this simple lifestyle: "My father's household items are very simple. For instance, their gas stove is one of those old, three-burner, tabletop models. I repeatedly asked my mother to replace it. My mother, in this regard, is truly no less than my father. They still have that same old three-burner stove that sits on the table! Despite our many insistences, my mother finally did not agree and said, 'It's simply not possible.'"

The account goes on to say that until a few years ago, the television in their home was one of those old models that did not even have a slot for a new receiver. But most astonishing of all is his bed: "The bed that my father sleeps on now is the very same bed he has used since 1981 (1360 AH), from the time of the assassination attempt and the injury sustained from it. He has been using this bed for forty years now. If someone were to take a pen and paper, they could probably list more than fifteen such old items." (5)

Meticulous care for public funds – a tenant who did not even claim the right to alter the house

One of the most prominent features of his conduct was his unparalleled precision in distinguishing between public and private property. His son recounts that before the Revolution, in his father's private room, there were cloth bags containing religious funds (Vujuhāt) that he collected as the representative of Imam Khomeini. From the amount he could draw upon, he would take only a negligible sum as a stipend, but when that ran out, he would not take from the lawful funds either.

After the Revolution, during the presidential election campaign of 1985 (1364 AH), one of his friends gave him a sum of eight hundred thousand tomans for assistance. But he gave the entire amount to Imam Khomeini for expenses related to his residence—even though his family's living and food expenses were covered by ration coupons. (6)

Even regarding his residence, which by right was considered part of his entitlements, he calculated and paid for previous years. It is narrated that he refrained from installing automatic water faucets in his rented house, saying: "I am a tenant here and not the owner of this property, so I have no right to make alterations."

A wife who, like everyone else, waited in line

Simple living in the martyred Leader's family was not limited to him alone. His esteemed wife also adhered to the same principle. It is narrated that after an illness, she would see patients in her own office. One day, a woman came with her child for a check-up and, after the visit, complained about the difficulty of getting an appointment. Later, she learned that this woman was the wife of Ayatollah Khamenei. When asked why she had not introduced herself, she replied: "I do not want any favoritism to take place. I, like everyone else, take appointments by observing the time slots set for other patients and wait in line."

The legacy of father and mother – the roots of asceticism and contentment

This lifestyle has deep roots in a profound family upbringing. His father, Ayatollah Seyyed Javad Khamenei, was an ascetic scholar, indifferent to material things, who would not bow to injustice. The Leader himself recounts about his childhood: "Our life was difficult. I remember nights when there was no dinner at our home. My mother would struggle to prepare dinner for us. That dinner was bread and raisins."

His mother was also an ascetic, devout woman, well-versed in the Quran and literature, who stood firmly alongside her revolutionary sons during the struggle. (7)

The Holy Quran says in this regard:

"Indeed, with hardship comes ease." (8)

(Surah Al-Inshirah, Verse 6)

This verse, which is also inscribed on the cover of his memoir titled "The Heart's Blood That Became a Ruby" (Khūn-e delī ke laʿl shod), reflects his deep belief in relief following hardship. (9)

Footnotes:

Excerpt from the sole interview of the Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei. KHAMENEI.IR website.

Tabnak News Agency, collection of narratives on simple living.

Ibid.

Surah Al-Furqan, Verse 67.

KhabarOnline News Agency, report on the lifestyle of the martyred Leader.

Ibid.

The official website of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of Ayatollah Khamenei, Biography.

Surah Al-Inshirah, Verse 6.

The book "The Heart's Blood That Became a Ruby" (self-written memoirs of Ayatollah Khamenei from the period of struggle, Islamic Revolution Publications).

Firouzeh Deldari

(Researcher, Media and Cyberspace Activist)