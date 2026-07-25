Qom Friday Prayer Leader: Arbaeen March Crushes US-Zionist Arrogance Underfoot

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Friday Prayer leader of Qom stated that the martyred Leader of the Revolution viewed Friday prayers as a crucial link in the chain of the Islamic Republic's soft power, emphasizing that the Friday prayer Imam is the spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi, during his Friday prayer sermons on July 24, 2026, held at the Quds Prayer Ground in Qom, declared: "The Arbaeen Walk, attended by millions of Muslims from across the globe, is a symbol of Islamic unity and a manifestation of worldwide devotion to Imam Hussein (PBUH)."

The Imam of Friday prayers in Qom continued: "This magnificent ceremony has become one of the largest and most influential religious gatherings in the world. As such, this spiritual event is an opportunity to renew allegiance to the ideals of Imam Hussein (PBUH). This ceremony symbolizes solidarity and religious, cultural, and political interaction among Muslims of various nationalities."

He stated: "This massive annual walk, with its unifying message, displays the spirit of anti-arrogance against the enemies of Islam. Especially this year, where the enemies of Islam, headed by criminal America, have martyred the Imam of the Ummah and innocent people, particularly the children of the Minab school. This solidarity rubs the filthy and impure noses of the US and the usurping Zionists in the dirt. The Axis of Resistance and the Islamic Republic of Iran have resolved to inflict a heavy defeat on America."

The Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masumeh (SA), referring to July 24 as the National Day of Friday Prayers, said: "The first Friday prayer after the victory of the Islamic Revolution was led by Ayatollah Taleghani in Tehran. The martyred Leader of the Revolution was Tehran's Friday prayer Imam for over four decades and led the merciful and luminous network of Friday Imams across the country for roughly three decades."

Ayatollah Saeedi stated: "The martyred Leader of the Revolution viewed the Friday prayer as a vital link in the chain of the Islamic Republic's soft power and stressed that the Friday prayer leader is the spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution. One of his main duties is the reproduction of epistemological concepts and revolutionary principles, responding to current doubts inside and outside the country using the language of the day, providing reasoned explanations for them, and behaving in a fatherly manner toward all."

Advising on the observance of modesty and hijab, he said: "In this arena, two groups must operate on two fronts. The first front is the people, who must practice verbal admonishment. If this public duty is performed correctly, it yields positive results. Those who enjoin good and forbid evil must use appropriate language. In doing so, it will not only be effective but will also attract the people."

The Friday Prayer leader of Qom continued: "If verbal admonishment is performed with inappropriate language, it will not only be ineffective but will also push the audience toward stubbornness and sometimes conflict. A street or public place is not a suitable space for debate and detailed explanation. The martyred Leader of the Revolution said that our duty is to deliver the message and move on. The one who enjoins and forbids must show that their reminder is not intended to humiliate or destroy; rather, the speech must be made in goodwill."

He stated: "The second group consists of judicial and law enforcement agencies, which must deal decisively with norm-breakers. Relevant officials have warned that Qom is a city with a revolutionary and religious identity, and no one should be allowed to disturb the psychological peace of the people. They will take firm action against those who break norms."

The Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masumeh (SA) commented on consumerism and the sanctity of wastefulness, saying: "Ablution is a prelude to prayer, which is the pillar and column of Islam. One can perform ablution with a single glass of water, yet some people waste water during ablution, which is divinely forbidden. This is where Satan enters, leading one to enter prayer through the sin of wastefulness."

In his first sermon, Ayatollah Saeedi stated that the piety desired by the Qur'an cannot be achieved without following the Straight Path, citing verse 153 of Surah Al-An'am: "And, [moreover], this is My path, which is straight, so follow it; and do not follow [other] ways, for you will be separated from His way. This has He instructed you that you may become righteous."

He said: "God Almighty says in verse 27 of Surah Al-Fath: 'Certainly has God showed to His Messenger the vision in truth. You will surely enter al-Masjid al-Haram, if God wills, in safety, with your heads shaved and [hair] shortened, not fearing [anyone]. He knew what you did not know and has arranged before that a conquest near [at hand].'"

The Qom Friday Prayer leader explained: "When the Prophet (PBUH) was in Medina, he dreamt that he entered the Masjid al-Haram to perform the Umrah pilgrimage. He narrated this dream to a group of Muslims, and so they set out for Mecca. However, the Quraysh infidels prevented the Muslims from entering the Masjid al-Haram at the Hudaibiyyah area."

The Custodian of the Shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masumeh (SA) said: "This event became a prelude to a great divine test regarding the level of faith the Muslims had in the Prophet (PBUH) and his promises, because some Muslims began to doubt whether the Prophet’s (PBUH) dream could even be incorrect."

Stating that verse 27 of Surah Al-Fath is one of the most pivotal Qur'anic teachings regarding the management of affairs, hope, and forbearance in the face of divine trials, he added: "When the Prophet (PBUH) and the Muslims were unable to perform the Umrah that year, some doubted and viewed it as a defeat. Under these circumstances, this verse was revealed, affirming that the Prophet's vision was true, but that the path to the promised outcome is not necessarily immediate."

Lesson One

The Imam of Friday prayers in Qom, pointing to the lessons this holds for today's society, stated: "Sometimes failure and defeat are only apparent. In reality, apparent defeats are a prelude to ultimate victory. In the case of Hudaibiyyah, the return of the Muslims without performing the Umrah was an apparent defeat, but the Treaty of Hudaibiyyah led to the Muslims being formally recognized by the infidels, security was established for the Muslims, and the Conquests of Khaybar and Mecca subsequently occurred."

He continued: "When we face the pressure of the enemy following the martyrdom of the beloved Leader of the Revolution, it may appear to be a blow or a loss, but according to the logic of Surah Al-Fath, this is an apparent defeat. Just as the tragedy of Karbala and the afflictions following the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) were an apparent defeat, the path and way of the Master of Martyrs (PBUH) remained in the world, and blood triumphed over the sword. The martyrdom of the Imam of the Ummah and the treaty-breaking of criminal America is a recurrence of the Hudaibiyyah event in our time, bringing us closer to the final victory and to reaching the peaks."

Lesson Two

The Custodian of the Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) added: "The gap between the Prophet's (PBUH) true vision and its realization became an arena for divine testing. This is because there was a time gap, filled with a set of difficulties, between the vision and its fulfillment, during which the Muslims were tested. We are also caught in these tests today. Like the triumph of truth, the destruction of the oppressors, and the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (PBUH)—these are divine promises. If we do not succumb to doubt and despair and remain patient, we will succeed in the divine test."

Lesson Three

The Qom Friday Prayer leader stated: "We must not take the political, military, and economic situation as the criterion for truth. Despite all the hardships and tests, we must trust in God's promise in Surah Ar-Rum, where He says: 'And it was incumbent upon Us to support the believers.' We must not pay heed to the enemy's reports and propaganda, which constantly claim, 'We have defeated Iran and dealt it heavy blows.' Surah Ar-Rum and Surah Al-Fath remind us that apparent defeat is a bridge to victory and to achieving a clear triumph. We must know that the path to the goal passes through these very defeats and losses."

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