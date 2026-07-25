Al‑Abbas Shrine Opens Three Major Food Outlets for Arbaeen Visitors (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Hospitality Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has opened three main outlets to provide food for visitors as part of its service plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Hassan Muhammad Hashem, said: "The department has opened three main outlets distributed in the old city, including the Bab Qibla Street of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), the Al-Hawra Zaynab Street (peace be upon her), and Bab Baghdad, in addition to the department's site."

He added that "the plan includes distributing more than 100,000 meals daily, divided into three meals, to meet the needs of the visitors arriving in the holy city of Karbala."

Hashim explained that all service delivery sites are equipped with complete kitchens and equipment, as food preparation and distribution operations are carried out on-site, which contributes to the smoothness of work and the quick delivery of meals to visitors.



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