Over 1.7 million Iranians registered for Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Over 1.7 million Iranians have registered to take part in the Arbaeen pilgrimage, according to the latest figures.

The statistics released on Friday show that 58 percent of those registered are men and 42 percent are women, with Tehran, Razavi Khorasan and Khuzestan provinces recording the highest numbers of applicants.

Of those registered, 58 percent have selected the Mehran border crossing, 24 percent have chosen Shalamcheh, while 11 percent and four percent have selected Khosravi and Chazzabeh border crossings, respectively. Two percent of those registered have also chosen air travel to go to Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam.

Every year, millions of pilgrims from Iran and other Muslim countries travel to Iraq to take part in the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, many of them making the journey on foot to the holy city of Karbala, home to the shrine of Imam Hossein (PBUH).

Recently, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and her Iraqi counterpart have reviewed the latest status of the Shalamcheh–Basra railway project, the road transport agreement, as well as coordination to facilitate Arbaeen 2026 travel.

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