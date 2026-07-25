Iran's Interior ministry spokesman says all preparations made for Arbaeen procession

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesman for Iran’s ministry of interior said all necessary preparations have been made for holding the Arbaeen procession.

Asked by IQNA about security arrangements for the Arbaeen ceremony, Ali Zeinivand said at a press conference in Tehran on Wednesday that all security, law enforcement, service and executive measures have been foreseen to hold the Arbaeen ceremony as properly as possible.

He noted that the Arbaeen headquarters is continuously holding meetings and following up on matters related to this year’s procession.

The Islamic Republic of Iran successfully held the Arbaeen ceremony after the 12-day war last year, and even during the war, Hajj pilgrims were sent to Saudi Arabia, he noted.

Also, he said, the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution was held with a large crowd, equal to or even more than the crowd taking part in the Arbaeen pilgrimage, with complete security and without any side effects; therefore, this year’s Arbaeen ceremony will also be held as per routine and with full preparation.

Regarding the security arrangements for holding the Arbaeen ceremony, Zeinivand stated that a specific structure called the “Central Arbaeen Headquarters” has been formed in the country in recent years, headed by the Deputy Minister of Security and Law Enforcement of the Ministry of Interior, and all responsible agencies and institutions are participating in this great event.

Referring to the field visits of officials to the Arbaeen border crossings, Zeinivand said the head of the Arbaeen Headquarters has visited all the main border crossings, including Chazabeh, Shalamcheh, Mehran, Somar, and Khosravi, and fortunately, there are no special problems in this regard.

The spokesman emphasized that in sending pilgrims to Iraq, all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure security, safety, welfare, and facilitate and smooth traffic.

He said law enforcement and security forces are currently stationed at the borders and have full control over the conditions.

In addition to the people of Iran, many pilgrims from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Central Asian countries, the Caucasus, Turkey and other countries are interested in attending this ceremony, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has also provided the conditions for their movement and presence, Zeinivand went on to say.

He emphasized that there are no problems in the area of ​​pilgrims' movement and all matters related to the Arbaeen ceremony are being carried out with planning, precise measures and full supervision of the responsible agencies.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 4.

Last year more than 4 million Iranians took part in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

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