Tehran official describes Arbaeen march as manifestation of solidarity between Iran and Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Tehran municipality official described the annual Arbaeen march in Iraq, which is attended by several million Iranians, as a manifestation of the solidarity between the two nations.

Mohammad Amin Tavakkolizadeh, social and cultural affairs deputy of the Municipality of Tehran said this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage is also an opportunity to appreciate the Iraqi people’s support and empathy for the Iranian nation.

The widespread presence of Iraqi people in the funeral processions for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and the formation of the slogan ‘Yal-Tharat al-Hussein (AS)’ have created a deep connection between the culture of Ashura, Arbaeen, and the discourse of resistance, and have demonstrated a new manifestation of the solidarity of the Iranian and Iraqi nations against global arrogance, he stated.

“All segments of the Iraqi people attended these ceremonies, and the grandeur of the events was so great that many foreign media outlets were surprised by it. Of course, for the Iranian nation, this widespread presence was a manifestation of the empathy and deep bond between the two nations.”

Referring to the empathy of the Iraqi people during the 12-day war, he said that In addition to the long-standing tradition of hosting Arbaeen pilgrims, the Iraqi nation also created unique scenes of sacrifice, sympathy, and companionship with the Iranian people during the days of the war; from public donations of gold and personal assets to the presence of more than 120 Iraqi Moukebs in Tehran to serve the people.

These manifestations of empathy reflect the depth of the cultural, historical, and religious ties between the two nations, and will undoubtedly be more evident in this year’s Arbaeen procession than in the past, he emphasized.

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