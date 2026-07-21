Arbaeen theater festival to showcase diverse live plays along pilgrimage route

ABNA24 - The 10th edition of the Arbaeen Pilgrimage International Theater Festival will feature a diverse array of live performances across the pilgrimage route, emphasizing the role of art as a spiritual and cultural service.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Art Bureau in Tehran on Monday, attended by festival secretary Kourosh Zarei, executive secretary Seyyed Mostafa Motorchi, and members of the press.

Zarei expressed his commitment to enhancing the quality of the event each year. He revealed that 13 theatrical works, spanning various genres including tazieh (Iranian passion play), naqqali (traditional storytelling), street theater, and puppetry, have been selected from a wide range of submissions across several Iranian cities.

These performances are scheduled to take place at ten strategic points along the Arbaeen walking route, as well as in the cities of Najaf and Karbala from July 25 to August 5. Additionally, the festival will deploy a mobile Mukeb to bring theatrical performances directly to the pilgrims.

Zarei highlighted a significant shift in institutional support for this year's edition. For the first time, the General Department of Performing Arts of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is participating in the event. Furthermore, the Cultural and Artistic Organization of the Tehran Municipality has also joined as a partner.

A notable aspect of the festival is the cultural vow taken by the participating artists. Zarei stated that all performing groups have agreed to participate without receiving any payment, viewing their presence as a spiritual offering. However, a special gift will be presented to the top-selected group during the closing ceremony.

Addressing the logistical challenges, the festival secretary noted that the cost of transportation and logistics within Iraq has risen significantly, necessitating the support of various collaborating institutions to ensure the event's viability. He also pointed out the distinct nature of Iranian performances, noting that while many programs along the route are pre-recorded by Iraqi troupes, all Iranian groups perform live on stage.

Regarding international participation, Zarei clarified that no foreign groups will be present in the 10th edition. He explained that while previous years saw high-quality international submissions, the entries received this year did not meet the required technical and artistic standards.

“We aim to establish a presence among the theater artists of the Islamic world to expand theatrical communications and interactions between Islamic nations," he stated.

He further added that the formation of such a network could pave the way for joint collaborations, the exchange of experiences, and the co-production of dramatic works, further interconnecting the theatrical capacities of the Muslim world.

For his part, Motorchi said that the festival’s repertoire is updated annually to reflect current events within the Islamic world. He emphasized that this year's edition marks a quantitative leap in terms of the number and spread of performance locations compared to the previous nine editions.

While the event has previously featured plays in English, Turkish, and Arabic, this year's performances will be limited to Persian and Arabic due to regional war conditions and financial constraints, he added.

He expressed the festival's long-term ambition to create works that resonate with pilgrims of all languages and cultures, fostering a global artistic connection along the path to Karbala.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians embark on an annual journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the holy day of Arbaeen at the shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS). This pilgrimage represents one of the largest peaceful gatherings in the world, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe to the heart of Iraq.

Arbaeen, which will be observed on August 4 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

Beyond the rituals of mourning, the event serves as a profound demonstration of unity and brotherhood, as millions of people from diverse backgrounds gather in a shared display of faith. The route to Karbala transforms into a landscape of hospitality, where volunteers provide food and shelter, mirroring the selfless values taught by the Imam himself.



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