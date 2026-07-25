Youth Gathering Held in Najaf in Preparation for Arbaeen Pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The fourth youth conference was held at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Iraq.

It was organized by the Najaf Seminary with the slogan “Academic Youth in the School of Arbaeen; Awareness with Faith and Steadfastness on the Path”.

The gathering was attended by Sayed Isa Al-Khursan, the custodian of the Alawi holy shrine, along with a number of professors and scholars of the seminary, academic figures, and more than a thousand missionaries from various universities in Iraq.

This event was part of the preparations for the blessed Arbaeen procession.

In his speech, Jafar al-Hakim, a seminary professor, emphasized that the Islamic seminary fulfills its religious and social responsibility in supporting youth activities, strengthening religious awareness, promoting moderation, and protecting youth from deviant and extremist ideologies.

“Propagation activities during the Arbaeen pilgrimage provide a significant opportunity to directly interact with pilgrims, answer their questions, provide guidance and direction, as well as interact with the community and address their needs, thereby achieving the integration of religious principles and social realities” he stated.

Hassan Nasser, a student representative, said in his address that the extensive participation of university students in the Arbaeen pilgrimage propagation project demonstrates the awareness of young people and their enthusiasm to serve pilgrims and convey the message of Imam Hussein (AS).

He called on university students to adhere to the instructions of the supreme religious authority and make it a beacon and compass for preserving religious and national identity.

He emphasized that university students are the essential pillar in the success of propagation efforts during the Arbaeen procession.

The holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) also hosted more than four thousand preachers (male and female) as part of its preparations for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

A total of 1,200 female preachers participated in the 15th Annual Conference of Missionaries organized by the Najaf Seminary as part of the outreach project for the Arbaeen procession. The conference, which was held under the slogan “Hearing ears will hear the message and sincere hearts will convey it,” was part of the initial preparations for the implementation of the outreach project accompanying the Arbaeen procession.

The conference included a speech by Sheikh Tariq al-Baghdadi, a professor at the seminary, in which he discussed the importance of religious propagation during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the largest gatherings of believers in the world.

He stressed the need to use this widespread presence to spread religious awareness and reinforce Islamic values ​​through informed and effective discourse that meets the needs of the pilgrims.

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