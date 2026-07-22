Al-Fuhud District in Dhi Qar receives Arbaeen pilgrims heading to holy city of Karbala (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Fuhud district in Dhi Qar Governorate welcomed the crowds of visitors for the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), who continue their journey toward the holy city of Karbala.

The district witnessed the passage of large numbers of visitors coming from the province of Basra in southern Iraq, while the Hussaini processions spread along the road to provide various services to the arrivals.

The processions and residents in the Al-Fuhud district were keen to provide meals and drinks, chilled water and juices, as well as rest areas and health services, contributing to meeting the needs of the visitors and easing their journey to the holy city of Karbala.

The procession of visitors from the far south of Iraq toward the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) has been ongoing for more than 10 days, in a scene that embodies the deep connection to the path of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and reflects the values of sacrifice and solidarity on the Ziyarat Arbaeen year after year.



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