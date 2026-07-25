Islamic Center in US Town Strengthens Security As Threat Looms

ABNA24 - Leaders at the Islamic Center of Wilmington are speaking out after an alleged threat earlier this month, saying the incident has prompted new security measures while reinforcing the center’s commitment to welcoming the community.

Wilmington is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Delaware.

Surveillance video captured a man approaching the Islamic Center on July 12, threatening to tear the building down, making profane remarks and pulling on the mosque’s door.

In the days that followed, the incident sparked a wave of reaction on social media. While many community members expressed support for the center, Imam and Center Director Safwan Salman said some comments defending the alleged actions were alarming.

Salman said the incident served as a wake-up call and has led the center to place a greater emphasis on security and preparedness.

Following the incident, Salman requested that the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office station a deputy at the Islamic Center around the clock.

The sheriff’s office denied that request, citing resource allocation, but instead offered increased patrols and a mobile surveillance trailer.

Salman said the Islamic Center will continue holding its regular gatherings and prayer services while strengthening security measures. He also said the center will continue welcoming the community and encouraging people to learn about Islam firsthand rather than allowing hate or misinformation to define who they are.



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