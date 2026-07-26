Deputy speaker emphasizes need to explain facts of imposed war to Iranian nation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hamidreza Hajibabaei has emphasized the need to explain to the Iranian nation the facts regarding the US-Israeli-imposed war and resistance, in order to cope with ambiguities surrounding the public opinion on the issues.

Hajibabaei, who is representing the people of Hamedan in the parliament, made the remarks on Saturday, saying that the people need to be aware of Iran's policies aimed at countering warmongers and their influence in the region.

According to him, explaining the reasons for the lack of trust in the US and the necessity of strengthening the culture of resistance is the most important task in today's Iran, with the help of the national media.

He said that creating national unity and cohesion based on the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is yet another cultural task of relevant bodies and organizations, at a time when the dimensions of the imposed war and US interventions in the region have expanded.

Referring to the unprovoked US-Israel war, the deputy speaker stressed the need to make the Iranian nation aware of the country's long-standing resolve that it never seeks or initiates a war, but stands up to aggressors, which is not war-mongering but resistance and zeal to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He further called to explain to the people the logic that standing up to bullying, contrary to fruitless talks with the untrustworthy United States, is the only way to preserve Iran's honor, dignity and independence.

Pointing to the current geopolitical situation in the region, Hajibabaei said Iran is only trying to contain the United States and its allies and confront their bullying actions that must be clear as enemies try to divert public opinion on the crimes committed by the perpetrators.

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