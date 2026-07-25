Shia Scholar: Iran Not Attacking Arabs but hitting Terrorism and Hostile Forces

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqeer, Principal of Jamia Najaf Kotli Imam Hussain, has said that Iran is not carrying out actions against Arab countries but is targeting centers of terrorism and hostile forces. He stated that some circles, concerned over Iran’s resilience and achievements, are attempting to create a misleading impression that Iran is targeting Arab nations in the region, whereas the reality is different.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a religious awareness short course held at Jamia Najaf, Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqeer paid tribute to the religious and revolutionary services of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. He said that Iran’s true strength lies in its strong connection with the Quran and Sunnah, commitment to the belief in monotheism, and steadfast adherence to Islamic principles, which has enabled the Iranian nation to withstand international pressure and various challenges.

He said that Iran’s continued resistance has frustrated the objectives of hostile forces, while some elements are criticizing Iran’s policies to please external powers. According to him, such narratives do not reflect the ground realities.

Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqeer reiterated that Iran’s actions are not directed against Arab countries but against terrorism and centers of destabilizing forces.

On the occasion, he also expressed renewed commitment to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Mojtaba Khamenei, stating that standing for truth, justice, unity of the Muslim Ummah, and supporting oppressed communities are fundamental principles of Islamic teachings. He reaffirmed the commitment to continue working for the promotion of Islamic values and the strengthening of unity among Muslims while remaining steadfast on these principles.