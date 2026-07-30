Araghchi protests to Bulgaria over US war on Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has formally protested Bulgaria’s decision to allow the United States to use its territory in support of military operations against Iran.

Araghchi made the comments in a phone call with his Bulgarian counterpart Velislava Petrova on Thursday.

During the conversation, the Iranian minister spoke about the Bulgarian foreign minister on the latest developments in the region, blaming the United States for continuing its military aggression against Iran and pursuing policies that have heightened tensions across West Asia.

He criticized Sofia’s approval of Washington’s request to deploy US military aircraft at Bulgaria’s Bezmer Air Base in support of military operations, describing the decision as “condemnable, unacceptable, and inconsistent with the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries.” He urged the Bulgarian government to urgently reconsider its decision.

Citing Article 3 of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 on the Definition of Aggression, Araghchi argued that allowing one state’s territory to be used by another state to carry out an act of aggression against a third state constitutes an act of aggression under international law.

The Iranian foreign minister also stressed that Iran would not hesitate to defend its national interests and security against any hostile action, warning that any party involved in military attacks against Iran, in any capacity, would bear responsibility for the consequences.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, for her part, recalled the longstanding positive relations between the two countries, stating that Bulgaria has no intention of participating in the conflict and reaffirmed Sofia’s support for diplomacy and efforts to reduce regional tensions.