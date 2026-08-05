Araghchi meets with governors of Karbala, Basra in Iraq

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, currently on a visit to Iraq, met with the governors of Karbala and Basra to discuss bilateral coordination regarding the Arbaeen procession.

During meetings with the governors of Karbala and Basra, Nassif Al-Khattabi and Asaad Al-Eidani, Araghchi emphasized the critical role of inter-regional cooperation in facilitating the movement of Arbaeen pilgrims.

The Iranian foreign minister is paying a visit to Iraq to participate in the annual Arbaeen rituals.

Arbaeen, a national holiday in Iran, is one of the most sacred observances for Shia Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the sacrifice of Imam Hussein (PBUH), who was martyred in the 680 AD Battle of Karbala alongside many of his family members and more than 70 loyal companions, after refusing to pledge allegiance to Yazid, the Umayyad ruler.