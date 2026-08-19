Defense ministry vows to strengthen Iran's capabilities along martyred Leader's path

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Defense Ministry has pledged to further strengthen the country’s defense capabilities along the path charted by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The ministry issued a statement on Tuesday as Iran marks the 40th day since the funeral and burial of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was martyred in an airstrike on his office and residence in Tehran on February 28, the first day of the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

The statement said the 40th day serves as a reminder of the pledge made to the martyred Leader to continue his path in safeguarding Iran’s dignity, independence and strength.

The martyred Leader paid special attention to strengthening the country’s defense capabilities and developing its defense industry by relying on Iranian youths and experts, the ministry said in the statement, issued ahead of National Defense Industry Day on August 22.

“Today, on the eve of National Defense Industry Day, as we mark the 40th day since the burial of the martyred Leader, we are reminded of the responsibility we bear toward this valuable legacy: to firmly continue the path he charted for building the country’s defense capabilities and to further advance and strengthen them in line with emerging needs and threats,” the ministry said.

It called on people from all walks of life to attend ceremonies marking the 40th day since the burial of the martyred Leader.

The ceremonies are set to be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad, respectively.

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