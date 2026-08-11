Jerusalem Post: The Mecca Defense Pact Is Dangerous!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist newspaper Jerusalem Post, in an analysis, announced that the joint defense agreement signed between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan (known as the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement) will transform the strategic balance in the Middle East and place the region in a dangerous position. According to this Hebrew media outlet, just one day after the announcement of this agreement, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, describing Israel as a "threat to the entire Islamic world," called for the formation of a "united military front" against this regime.

This Zionist newspaper warned that the leadership of the Israeli regime cannot treat this coalition merely as a technical matter, especially when one of its members (Pakistan) is already speaking about the military organization of the Islamic world against Israel. However, the Jerusalem Post emphasized that Israel must keep its relationship with Riyadh completely open, because Tel Aviv's interest lies in accelerating efforts to bring Saudi Arabia into a regional security structure led by the United States that includes Israel and the compromising Arab countries; a structure aimed at establishing a permanent alliance to confront Iran, improving cooperation in missile and air defense, and protecting trade routes.

The report further noted the need for Washington to pay special attention to the events in Mecca, stating that America's long-time partner (Saudi Arabia) taking refuge in a complementary security umbrella from Ankara and nuclear-armed Islamabad is a serious warning about declining trust in U.S. security guarantees. The analysis emphasizes that the U.S. government must ask itself why one of its most important Arab partners has felt the need for an alternative security structure and how it can prevent this new structure from taking an explicitly anti-Israel approach.

The Jerusalem Post also recommended that Israel should clearly communicate with Riyadh while continuing normalization efforts. According to this media outlet's claim, Saudi Arabia can play a pivotal role in establishing stability in the Middle East, and Israel has many reasons to bring Riyadh closer to itself.

It is worth noting that precise executive details, such as the amount and type of binding military assistance in the event of an attack, have not yet been fully released. However, its overall structure is based on the principle of deterrence and security solidarity, and is justified within the framework of individual and collective self-defense rights in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Some believe this agreement represents an effort by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey to strengthen collective security and reduce sole reliance on external guarantees.

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