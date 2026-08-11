CAIR's Reaction to Trump's New Islamophobic Post

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), known as the largest Muslim civil rights advocacy organization in the United States, following the publication of an Islamophobic image on Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, announced that "America does not belong to any race or religion." In the image, Trump and his wife Melania Trump were shown in formal attire alongside a photo of Abdulrahman al-Sayed, the victorious Democratic primary candidate in Michigan, and his wife, who was seen wearing an Islamic hijab, with the caption: "Two very different Americas."

Trump's post came after Abdulrahman al-Sayed won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

In a statement by CAIR, Nihad Awad, the Executive Director of the council, stated explicitly, "America does not belong to any race or religion, and President Trump has no right to determine who is considered American." He added, "An American man of Egyptian descent is as American as an American man of German descent; and an American woman in hijab is as American as a woman without hijab. Trump's racist and bigoted social media post was not just an attack on American Muslims, but an attack on the very idea of America."

Awad further called on the U.S. President to "immediately remove this hateful post" and "fulfill his responsibility to represent all Americans, regardless of race, religion, or background." He also called on all members of Congress to reject ongoing efforts to fuel anti-Muslim hatred and division.

According to analysts, the victory of Abdulrahman al-Sayed, a pro-Palestine and anti-Zionist regime candidate, in the Democratic primary in Michigan dealt a heavy blow to the Zionist lobby despite its extensive spending.

It is worth noting that Abdulrahman al-Sayed will face former Congressman Mike Rogers of the Republican Party in the November election. This race is considered one of the few decisive Senate developments in the November midterm elections and could determine which party will control the Senate until the end of Donald Trump's presidential term.

If Abdulrahman al-Sayed, who is of Egyptian descent, wins in November, he will become the first Muslim senator in U.S. history.

The outcome of Tuesday's election in Michigan, considered a battleground state that voted for Donald Trump in 2024, could have significant implications for Democratic Party policies regarding Middle East conflicts.

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