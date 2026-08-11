Mearsheimer: U.S. Advanced Munitions Stockpile Has Been Depleted in the War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): University of Chicago political science professor John Mearsheimer, referring to the critical state of U.S. weapons stockpiles following the war with Iran, which has recently made headlines, emphasized the necessity of ending this war.

He said, "Before the war began, General Caine warned Trump that we had limited munitions stockpiles for a war with Iran and certainly could not sustain a prolonged war."

This prominent American professor and analyst further, referring to the current situation described by many as Trump being trapped in a self-inflicted war, said, "But what has happened is that we have become embroiled in a long-term war, and it is surprising how much we have depleted our advanced munitions stockpile, and replacing these weapons will not be easy."

Mearsheimer, regarding the significant reduction in U.S. air defense missiles following attacks on Iran, said, "We have consumed 80 percent of our THAAD missiles and 65 percent of our Patriot missiles." He added, "Regarding offensive missiles, meaning smart missiles used for offensive purposes, we have consumed 50 percent of our Tomahawk missiles, and according to media reports, we have consumed almost all of our ATACM and PrSM missiles."

Repeating the concerns recently raised about U.S. weapons stockpiles, he said that therefore, the United States has severely damaged its inventory of advanced weapons that it truly needs in places like East Asia, Ukraine, and elsewhere.

Regarding the recent leaks of reports about the depletion of U.S. interceptor missile stockpiles, which angered Trump, Mearsheimer said, "And in my opinion, this information was leaked by someone who knows the real story, largely to send a clear message that the war with Iran must end. And any escalation of this war is certainly not possible without further damage to our advanced munitions stockpile."

While according to analyses, the reason for Trump's recent refusal to escalate the conflict against Iran was the issue of weapons shortages, the U.S. President, who had long presented himself as the victor of the war against Iran, has ordered an investigation into how this information was leaked and has threatened the leakers.

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