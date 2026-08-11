Danish Minister's Sharp Reaction to Hizb ut-Tahrir: Leave Our Country!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The release of a video by Hizb ut-Tahrir in Denmark, addressing Muslim youth on the eve of the new high school academic year, has sparked a wave of political and media controversy in the country.

Morten Bødskov, Denmark's Minister for Immigration and Integration, in a Facebook post reacting to Hizb ut-Tahrir's stance, wrote in a sharp tone, "This is not the Denmark we love! Why don't you just leave Denmark?" He made these remarks after Hizb ut-Tahrir published a message titled "Stand by your Islamic identity and carry it with pride," addressed to Muslim students about to enter secondary education.

According to this report, the letter was published before the start of the next school year for Muslim high school students. Danish media DR, which has seen the letter, quoted part of its content: "Many of you will encounter a youthful environment where behaviors, norms, and lifestyles that are not in line with Islam are presented as a natural or desirable choice." Another part of the letter also stated, "You are a Muslim, and this is something you should be proud of. It is never something to apologize for or compromise on."

Morten Bødskov described this message as "disguised Islamic extremism" and wrote, "Their video is covert Islamic extremism, through which they now once again want to use Muslim youth to influence secondary education." He then escalated his verbal attack, adding, "Hizb ut-Tahrir is a hateful movement. Their dark Islamic values do not belong to Denmark. We have built our beautiful country on freedom, free thought, and the right to free choice. We believe in equality and equal worth of all people; in awareness and education so that we can choose our own future."

In response, Hizb ut-Tahrir refused to speak with DR, but in an email to the media outlet, it wrote that it is Bødskov and the Danish government who are creating division among people by problematizing Islam. According to the news text, the main thrust of the group's response was that the Danish government, by negatively highlighting Islam, has itself become a factor in bipolarization in society.

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