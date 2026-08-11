Martyrdom of Palestinian Prisoner in Zionist Regime Prisons

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ihab Muhammad Abdul Qader Diab, a 36-year-old Palestinian prisoner from the Gaza Strip, died on Sunday in Zionist regime prisons.

The Ministry of Prisoners and Freed Persons Affairs in Gaza held the Zionist regime's government and its prison administration fully responsible for the crime of the martyrdom of prisoner Diab, and emphasized that this crime adds to the file of ongoing crimes committed against Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The ministry announced, "The announcement of the martyrdom of prisoner Diab after a long period of secrecy regarding his fate once again reveals the dimensions of the crimes that prisoners from the Gaza Strip face in the prisons and detention centers of the occupying regime, and also indicates the policy of secrecy and forced disappearance adopted by Zionist regime officials toward them."

The Ministry of Prisoners Affairs added, "The martyrdom of prisoners in the prisons of the occupying regime, especially prisoners from the Gaza Strip, given the testimonies and available information about torture, mistreatment, deprivation of medical care, and the harsh conditions faced by detainees, cannot be considered as individual cases or natural deaths."

The ministry called for the opening of an independent and transparent international investigation into the circumstances of Ihab Diab's martyrdom, full disclosure of the location and conditions of his detention, identification of those responsible for his death and their prosecution, and the return of his body to his family.

It also called on authorities to clarify the fate of all detainees from the Gaza Strip whose status and whereabouts the occupying regime's authorities continue to keep secret.

The Ministry of Prisoners Affairs also called on international and human rights institutions not to limit themselves to issuing condemnation statements, but to move toward practical and serious measures to ensure the protection of Palestinian prisoners, hold the Zionist regime accountable for its crimes and violations of their rights, and end the policy of impunity.

The ministry emphasized, "The case of the martyred prisoner Ihab Diab is not an individual case, but falls within the framework of an ongoing crime against the Palestinian prisoners' movement, in the shadow of a system of repression and organized violation targeting prisoners, their rights, and their lives."

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