Amal Movement Warns About Israel's Scorched Land Policy in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following the environmental destruction and fires caused by the Zionist regime in the heights from Niha to Kfarhouna and a number of heights in the Western Beqaa region, the Amal Movement called on the Lebanese government to file official complaints with competent international institutions and bodies and to inform the relevant embassies. It also called for documenting the aggressions and environmental damages with the aim of providing the grounds for prosecuting those responsible for these actions and preventing these aggressions from going unpunished.

The Amal Movement announced, "Based on available information, the fires started following the firing of projectiles by Israeli drones in this area, and this issue cannot be treated as a passing incident; rather, this action is an aggression against the environment, forest resources, and lands, and requires immediate and documented investigations and the necessary legal measures."

The office also emphasized the Amal Movement's opposition to any policy that the enemy pursues to turn targeted areas into scorched lands, and added, "This policy leads to the destruction of forests and vegetation, environmental degradation, and threats to local communities. Lebanon's environment is not an open arena for destruction, and protecting the land and forest resources is a national and international responsibility."

The Amal Movement emphasized, "Today, merely extinguishing the fires is not enough; rather, those responsible must be prosecuted, damages documented, and those responsible tried. All necessary resources must also be provided to prevent the spread of fire and save the remaining forest resources of the region."

The office also expressed gratitude to the Lebanese army, security forces, and the Civil Defense for their extensive efforts to contain the fires, and called for the provision of ground and aerial firefighting equipment to reach inaccessible areas that ground vehicles and equipment cannot reach.

**************

End/ 345E