Rising Suicide Rates Among Zionist Regime Military Personnel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the continuation of warmongering and military campaigns by the Zionist regime, a Hebrew media outlet reported the suicide of another Israeli soldier.

Haaretz wrote that a pilot cadet committed suicide yesterday at a base in the south of the occupied territories. In the past month, two active soldiers and one reserve soldier had also committed suicide.

The newspaper wrote that at least 18 soldiers have committed suicide since the beginning of the year. Data shows an increase in the number of suicides in the security institution. This phenomenon began with the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

Zionist regime media have repeatedly reported in recent months that the increase in suicide cases among military personnel is linked to the psychological consequences of the war against the Gaza Strip that began in October 2023.

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