Hebrew Media Claims Growing Washington-Tel Aviv Rift; Disagreements Over Gaza, Lebanon, Iran!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Zionist regime television network reported the escalation of disagreements between Tel Aviv and Washington over how to end the conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, and announced that the United States has increased its pressure to close these three fronts.

Channel 13 of the Zionist regime, citing political sources, reported that Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), during his recent visit to occupied Palestine, conveyed a message from Washington to Israeli officials emphasizing the need to move toward "closing the three fronts."

According to this report, the United States is seeking further withdrawal of Israeli forces from some points of the buffer zone in southern Lebanon, progress in the Gaza developments, and the deployment of a multinational force in this strip. This international force is currently described as consisting of hundreds of soldiers from Morocco and Uganda.

In response, military officials of the Zionist regime have informed the American side that if Iran continues to develop its nuclear program or rebuild its ballistic missile capability, Tel Aviv reserves the right to take action against Iran. Some Israeli security officials have also protested Washington's requests to stop targeted assassinations and reduce military operations in Gaza.

This report comes as Donald Trump, the U.S. President, referring to continued contacts with Iran, announced that he prefers to intensify economic pressure on Tehran rather than order a new military attack. In an interview with Axios, he claimed that the U.S. administration is dealing with Iran "calmly" while closely monitoring developments in the country.

Despite the prominence of disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv in the media, some observers assess these rifts as more tactical and performative than real and strategic, for managing public opinion; an assessment supported by the continued political and military coordination between the two sides.

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