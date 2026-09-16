US campaign launched to boycott United Airlines for transporting weapons to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: American human rights organizations supporting Palestine have launched a campaign to pressure United Airlines to stop transporting weapons and military equipment to Israel on its commercial flights.



The campaign came after reports based on cargo records revealed that the airline’s passenger flights were used to transport thousands of shipments linked to Israeli arms manufacturers and military entities, including shipments to Elbit Systems, which manufactures most of the occupation army’s equipment.



The campaign called on travelers to cancel their reservations, boycott the company, and contact its management to demand a public policy that prohibits the transport of weapons used to kill Palestinians, while disseminating boycott positions via NoWeaponsOnUnited#.

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