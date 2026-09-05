ABNA24 - The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a Republican-backed bill that would penalize universities participating in boycotts of “Israel” or restricting students from exchange programs with “Israel,” The Guardian reported.

The Protect Economic and Academic Freedom Act passed 237-169, with 33 Democrats joining Republicans in support and two Republicans voting against it. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Under the measure, universities receiving federal student aid would be barred from participating in boycotts of “Israel.” Institutions receiving federal funding for international study or foreign-language programs would also have to certify annually that they do not restrict student participation in programs in “Israel” or “Israeli” students from joining programs on their campuses.

The legislation comes as House Republicans seek to exploit Democratic divisions over support for “Israel” ahead of the midterm elections.

Republican education committee chair Tim Walberg argued that federal taxpayer funds should not support institutions that “discriminate” against “Israel,” “Israeli” institutions, or “Israeli” students.

Meanwhile, student and faculty groups at some universities intensified efforts to push administrators toward the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement following the “Israeli” genocide in Gaza, though those efforts have largely failed.

Democrats opposing the bill warned that it could undermine First Amendment protections for political protest.

Education committee Democrat Bobby Scott said universities had not broadly adopted BDS and argued that combating antisemitism should not come at the expense of protected speech.

Support for “Israel” has increasingly divided House Democrats. In July, more than 100 Democrats backed legislation seeking to cut some military aid to the US ally amid accusations that its assault on Gaza amounted to genocide.



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