WSJ: Trump’s Deputy Secretary of War Forced Out Amid Turmoil and Senior Commander Dismissals

ABNA24 - Trump’s Deputy Secretary of War also forced to resign - Pars TodayThe Wall Street Journal has reported that Dan Driscoll, the US Deputy Secretary of War and Secretary of the Army, has resigned following months of tensions with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Driscoll’s resignation came after months of disagreements and tensions with Hegseth over the direction of the Army and the dismissal of several senior commanders.

According to the report, Driscoll had previously maintained close ties with former Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, whom Hegseth removed from his post.

The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that Driscoll was expected to step down before the end of the year and might leave the position even earlier.

In April, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth abruptly dismissed General Randy George, the Army Chief of Staff, and US President Donald Trump has yet to nominate a permanent replacement.



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