Iranian Army Launches Retaliatory Strike on US Terrorist Base in Bahrain

ABNA24 - The Iranian Army launched the 29th phase of its Operation Sa’eqeh (Lightning) in response to the latest American attacks and carried out a large-scale drone strike against US military facilities at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

The Army said the operation involved explosive-laden drones targeting radar installations and gathering points for US forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base, describing the strikes as “a forceful and extensive response to the enemy’s acts of aggression.

”The Iranian Army said its servicemen would “exact a harsh and regret-inducing revenge on the aggressors.

”Sheikh Isa Air Base is considered one of the most important and sensitive US military facilities in the region, serving as a major center for helicopter maintenance and repair, drone-component servicing, and reconnaissance aircraft operations.



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