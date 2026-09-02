Yemeni Forces Launch Missile and Drone Strikes on Saudi‑Emirati Coalition Sites in Western Yemen

ABNA24 - Local sources have reported that the Yemeni armed forces fired several missiles and attack drones at gatherings of forces affiliated with the Saudi-Emirati coalition in western Yemen.

Field sources in Yemen said early Tuesday that the Yemeni armed forces fired several missiles at positions and gathering sites of Saudi-backed forces in the Al-Khokha area of Hudaydah Province, as well as the strategic port of Mokha in Taiz Province.

In reference to the continuing attacks, informed sources said the Yemeni operation involved ballistic missiles and attack drones.

According to preliminary reports, multiple explosions were recorded at camps belonging to forces affiliated with the Saudi-Emirati coalition along Yemen’s western coastal strip.



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