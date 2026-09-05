Al-Houthi says armed forces boosting readiness to counter Israeli-US aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Yemeni official says Yemen’s armed forces are conducting new military drills in the Red Sea to prepare for a possible confrontation with Israel and the United States.

Mohammed Ali al‑Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, wrote on Thursday on his X account that Yemen’s armed forces are boosting their readiness in the Red Sea to counter a potential Israeli‑US aggression and to prepare for the next stage of confrontation.

He added that the drills also aim to break the blockade imposed on the Yemeni people by Saudi Arabia.

Yemen announced a naval blockade against Riyadh in late July in response to Saudi Arabia’s blockade and closure of Sana’a airport, applying the principle of “blockade for blockade.”

......................

End/ 257