27 Iran airports damaged during US-Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Airports and Air Navigation Company says 27 airports across the country sustained damage during the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the nation.

Speaking during a press conference, Morteza Dehqan, the company’s CEO, identified some of the areas, where damage was sustained during the war, as aircraft operating surfaces, runways, taxiways, aircraft parking areas, safety and firefighting buildings, navigational aids, and passenger terminals, various Iranian outlets reported on Monday.

“Despite the extent of the damage inflicted, we had to immediately resume providing services," he stated.

According to the official, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and the government had made the immediate restoration of air-transport services a priority and that the effort was successfully completed.

The company’s first priority was safety, covering both aircraft operating surfaces and air-navigation and air-traffic-control systems.

"If different sectors of the country's economy are to resume normal activities, air transport and airports can serve as the driving force behind this process," Dehqan said.

The official said aircraft operating surfaces were prepared for takeoffs and landings, while reconstruction of navigation and navigational-aid systems began simultaneously.

The company initially relied on its own air-navigation specialists, who used existing equipment, including systems damaged during the war, and worked to restore them to operational condition.

"Flights are impossible without airport and air-navigation infrastructure. Therefore, the reconstruction of airports and navigation systems was placed on the agenda simultaneously," he said.

The company then brought domestic capabilities and knowledge-based firms into the reconstruction effort. Dehqan said these companies had previously developed the capacity to supply systems, equipment, and technologies needed by the air-transport sector.

He said some of the companies and their equipment had also been damaged during the war, but the necessary infrastructure was made available for them to work alongside the company’s specialists.

"The flights being conducted today are the result of this prioritization and the tireless efforts of various sectors working together," he said.

Dehqan also highlighted employees’ efforts to protect critical equipment during the war. He said personnel moved essential equipment from airport control towers and technical buildings to secure locations.

"Some contractors even began working alongside the organization without contracts or receiving payment and participated in the reconstruction process," he said.

Washington and Tel Aviv waged the aggression between February 28 and April 7, when US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire following at least 100 waves of decisive and successful Iranian retaliation against sensitive and strategic hostile targets across the region.

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